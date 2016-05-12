BRIEF-Brick Brewing reports record full-year EBITDA of $8.8 mln
* Brick Brewing Co. - Kitchener expansion project on track for completion this summer with expected full year recurring savings of $0.6 million
May 12 Storm Resources Ltd
* Storm Resources Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.07
* Storm Resources Ltd qtrly revenue from product sales $16.1 million versus $18.5 million
* All figures in C$
* Production averaged 13,418 boe per day, a per-share increase of 25% from previous quarter
* Production in Q2 is forecast to be approximately 12,500 boe per day
* Capital investment in 2016 will be reduced to between $37.0 and $42.0 million
* Startup of third facility at umbach deferred to april 2017
* 14,000 boe/d
* Annual average production in 2016 is still forecast to increase by 30% on a year-over-year basis
* Storm resources ltd. Is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* Says net revenue for quarter increased to $10.5 million compared to $9.0 million