European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
May 12 Voxeljet AG
* Says reaffirm full year 2016 guidance of revenue
* Sees q2 2016 revenue eur 6.5 million to eur 7.0 million
* Total backlog of 3d printer orders at march 31, 2016 was eur 5.4 million versus eur 5.6 million at december 31, 2015
* Voxeljet AG reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 loss per share eur 0.84
* Q1 revenue eur 4.87 million versus i/b/e/s view eur 5.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view eur -0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
April 13 The University of California is appealing a U.S. patent ruling over the game-changing gene editing technology known as CRISPR that favored the Broad Institute, a research affiliate of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.