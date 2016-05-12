BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.279
* Qtrly affo per unit $0.238
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Automotive properties real estate investment trust all figures in c$
* Automotive properties reit reports financial results for first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
