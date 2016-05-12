BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Americas Silver Corp
* Consolidated silver production for quarter increased 12% compared with Q4, 2015 to approximately 672,000 silver ounces
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says consolidated guidance for 2016 remains at 2.5 - 3.0 million silver ounces
* Americas silver corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)