BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc
* " believe that q1 will be our lowest revenue quarter for 2016"
* Expect equipment utilization will improve throughout remainder of year
* Qtrly revenues $ 1.83 million versus$ 2.89 million
* Stim energy solutions reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)