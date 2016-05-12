May 12 BMTC Group Inc

* BMTC Group Inc qtrly same store revenues grew by 1.70%

* For quarter ended march 31st, 2016 , company's revenues increased by $5,663,000 to $154,943,000

* Bmtc group inc qtrly basic loss per share $0.02

* Bmtc group inc. Announces financial results for its quarter ended march 31st, 2016