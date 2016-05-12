US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 12 Legacy Reserves Lp
* Legacy reserves announces chairman transition and names lead independent director
* Appointed paul t. Horne, president, chief executive officer, and director, as chairman of board
* Kyle d. Vann, director, has been named as lead independent director of board
* Cary d. Brown, former chairman of board, continues to serve as a director.
* Legacy reserves announces chairman transition and names lead independent director
* Agreed to transfer portfolio of impaired buy-to-let loans, vast majority of which in deep long term arrears, to goldman sachs