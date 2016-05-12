May 12 Legacy Reserves Lp

* Legacy reserves announces chairman transition and names lead independent director

* Appointed paul t. Horne, president, chief executive officer, and director, as chairman of board

* Kyle d. Vann, director, has been named as lead independent director of board

* Cary d. Brown, former chairman of board, continues to serve as a director.

* Legacy reserves announces chairman transition and names lead independent director Source text for Eikon: