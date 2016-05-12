May 12 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share$0.08

* "focused on moving strategic alternatives process forward"

* Produced an average of 13,944 boe/d, 88% liquids in quarter

* "there is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern"

* Twin butte energy announces first quarter financial results