BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share$0.08
* "focused on moving strategic alternatives process forward"
* Produced an average of 13,944 boe/d, 88% liquids in quarter
* "there is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern"
* Twin butte energy announces first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)