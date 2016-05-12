May 12 Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Gran colombia gold corp says revenue of $34.5 million in q1 of 2016, up 12% over q1 last year

* Says expects to produce a total of 24,000 to 28,000 ounces at its marmato operations for full year 2016.

* Q1 gold production totalled 31,489 ounces, up 5% from q4 of 2015

* Remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 of a total of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces of gold for year

* For full year 2016, gran colombia expects its total cash costs to average between $700 and $750 per ounce

* Gran colombia gold announces first quarter 2016 results; steady improvement in ebitda, costs and production