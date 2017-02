May 12 South Jersey Industries Inc

* Says priced an upsized public offering of 7 million shares at a price to public of $26.25 per share

* Gross proceeds from offering of about $183.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses

* South Jersey Industries : SJI announces upsizing and pricing of common stock offering

