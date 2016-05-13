BRIEF-IXYS Corp Quarterly EPS $0.16
* Ixys Corporation announces results for the December 2016 quarter
May 13 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd
* Appoints of Aleksandra Owad as its chief financial officer
* Board of directors also approved granting of 33,700,000 share options to officers and directors of company effective May 12, 2016
* Kristin Obreiter, co's previous interim CFO, stepped down effective May 10, 2016 for personal reasons
* Share options were granted under share option plan at a price of $0.10 per share
* Canadian Overseas Petroleum appoints CFO, grants stock options to officers and directors, and reports Q1 2016 results
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Latin American primary markets enjoyed another burst of activity on Thursday, with an eclectic group of borrowers approaching investors with both euro and dollar debt.