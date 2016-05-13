BRIEF-IXYS Corp Quarterly EPS $0.16
* Ixys Corporation announces results for the December 2016 quarter
May 13 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly FFO $0.07
* Q1 total oil equivalent 38,467 boe/d versus 44,408 boe/d
* Anticipates Q2 production volumes to average modestly below Q1 levels.
* First half production guidance has been updated to about 38,000 boe/d with midpoint of plus or minus 500 boe/d
* Sees first half 2016 net capital spending $40 million
* All figures in C$
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue C$55.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$55.2 million
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Latin American primary markets enjoyed another burst of activity on Thursday, with an eclectic group of borrowers approaching investors with both euro and dollar debt.