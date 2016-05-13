BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 Exco Resources Inc :
* Says will retain a financial advisor(s) to assist in exploration of strategic and financial alternatives
* Will evaluate alternatives such as exchanges of existing indebtedness for stock renegotiation/repurchase of existing indebtedness
* Says has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP as its legal advisor
* Will evaluate alternatives such as issuance of equity, divestitures of assets, issuance of additional indebtedness
* To evaluate alternatives such as in court and/or out of court restructurings, restructuring of gathering, transportation, other contracts
* Exco Resources Inc Announces the formation of special committee of directors to explore strategic alternatives
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey