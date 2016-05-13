May 13 On Semiconductor Corp :

* Says offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on may 26, 2016

* Says all other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged

* On Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire fFairchild Semiconductor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)