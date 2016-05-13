EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 13 On Semiconductor Corp :
* Says offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on may 26, 2016
* Says all other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged
* On Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire fFairchild Semiconductor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance