BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Says expected purchase of $13.98 million of Greenbrier's $14.85 million outstanding 2.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2026
* Says repayment will be made with cash generated from operations, borrowings on existing revolving credit facilities
* Greenbrier to redeem 2.375 pct convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey