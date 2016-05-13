May 13 Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Says expected purchase of $13.98 million of Greenbrier's $14.85 million outstanding 2.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2026

* Says repayment will be made with cash generated from operations, borrowings on existing revolving credit facilities

* Greenbrier to redeem 2.375 pct convertible senior notes