BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 Interoil Corp :
* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34
* Reduced its expected 2016 expenditure guidance to a range of $155 million to $170 million
* Says during a visit to Papua New Guinea in mid-april, total indicated that Papua LNG project remained a top priority for company
* Says construction planned to start in 2018, creating with it about 10,000 jobs
* Says "advancing development of elk-antelope fields"
* Interoil corp qtrly total revenues $921,000 versus $11.7 million in q4
* Says "interoil is poised to benefit from development of papua lng project"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interoil announces q1 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey