May 13 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2016

* Revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 increased by $1.8 million to $2.5 million

* Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $2.5 million, a decrease of 22 pct from net loss for same period of previous year

* Q1 revenue view c$2.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)