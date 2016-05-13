UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 13 Seventy Seven Energy Inc
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc enters into second amended and restated restructuring support agreement
* $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new common equity
* Consenting 2022 noteholders join amended agreement, majority of noteholders support deal
* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in full in ordinary course
* Intends to commence a prepackaged Chapter 11 proceeding on or before June 9, 2016, in order to implement plan
* In exchange for support, consenting 2022 noteholders, will, among other things, be entitled to appoint a board observer
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.