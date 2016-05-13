May 13 China Green Agriculture Inc

* China Green Agriculture, Inc. reports the third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results with revenue meeting the guidance, net income beating the guidance

* Q3 sales fell 1.1 percent to $78.64 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.73

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $74 million to $80 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $264 million to $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)