BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 Superior Drilling Products Inc :
* Qtrly average revenue per run was $9,900, down from $11,100 in prior-year period
* Says capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be approximately $600 thousand to $650 thousand
* Reduced capital expenditures reflect company's adjustment to more severe than anticipated U. S. Drilling rig count decline
* Superior Drilling Products Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue fell 65 percent to $1.44 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey