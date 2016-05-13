May 13 Terago Inc

* Terago to Acquire international hosting business of Ottawa-based AirVM Inc

* Unit will acquire hosting business currently operated and carried out by Ottawa-based AirVM Inc

* Acquisition will be funded without accessing Terago's existing credit facilities

* Closing of acquisition is expected to occur towards end of May, 2016