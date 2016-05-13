May 13 Hudson's Bay Co :

* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales increased 4.4%, down 1.0% on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly total digital sales increase of 7.4% on a constant currency comparable basis

* "results reflect our diversification across both geography and retail concepts"

* Hudson's bay company announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2016