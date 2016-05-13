BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 Hudson's Bay Co :
* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales increased 4.4%, down 1.0% on a constant currency basis
* Qtrly total digital sales increase of 7.4% on a constant currency comparable basis
* "results reflect our diversification across both geography and retail concepts"
* Hudson's bay company announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2016
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey