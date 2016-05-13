May 13 Northstar Realty Europe Corp

* Total assets as of march 31, 2016 of approximately $2.6 billion

* Qtrly total revenues $41.6 million versus $2.2 million

* Northstar Realty Europe announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.49