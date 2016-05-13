May 13 Newpark Resources Inc

* Says entered into a new credit agreement, which provides for a $90 million asset-based revolving credit facility

* Says abl facility replaces existing $150 million credit facility, which has been terminated

* Says term of this new facility runs through march of 2020

* Newpark resources announces new credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)