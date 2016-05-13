May 13 Glori Energy Inc

* "we have virtually no further capital expenditures planned for 2016"

* As a result of decreased oil prices and market conditions, co is not currently generating positive cash flow from operations

* Glori energy reports first quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $2.6 million