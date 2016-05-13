BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q3 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Corsa Coal Corp says pricing has been set at C$0.05 per common share for sale of up to 200 million common shares
* Corsa provides update on previously announced brokered private placement
* Book value per share of $67.40, up 1.8 pct from December 31, 2015
* Urban Edge Properties acquires Hudson Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey