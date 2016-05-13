May 13 Cardiome Pharma Corp :

* Anticipate our first commercial sales of XYDALBA this year and a larger commercial roll-out during 2017

* Cardiome reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $7.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S