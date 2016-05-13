May 13 Aureus Mining Inc :

* Gold production from new liberty of 22,706 ounces for quarter

* Quarter-End cash of us$2.9 million and inventory of us$14.3 million

* Post year end, negotiations continue with company's lenders with regards to company's future debt repayment schedule

* Financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)