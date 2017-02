May 13 Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Expects to begin enrollment in mid-2016, a pivotal phase 3 multi-center, multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study

* Edge Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for Eg-1962 for the treatment of subarachnoid hemorrhage