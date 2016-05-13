BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
May 13 Newell Brands Inc -
* Newell Brands Inc says with appointment of Nicoletti, current CFO, John Stipancich will leave company to pursue other interests
* Newell brands appoints Ralph Nicoletti chief financial officer
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock