BRIEF-Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
May 13 CCL Industries Inc -
* Purchase price consideration, including debt assumed, is approximately $31 million
* To acquire Eukerdruck GmbH & Co. KG & Pharma Druck CDM GmbH
* CCL Industries announces planned german healthcare acquisition for CCL label Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.