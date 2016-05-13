BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
May 13 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp
* Received interim order from Ontario Superior Court of Justice with respect to combination of TMIC and TSMIC
* Order authorizes each of TMIC and TSMIC to call and hold special meeting of shareholders to consider arrangement
* Combined entity would be named Timbercreek Financial Corp.
* Timbercreek Financial is targeting an EPS of about $0.72 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months
* Targeted increase in EPS will be primarily achieved through savings in management fees and operational costs
* Timbercreek MIC and Timbercreek Senior MIC provide update on previously announced merger
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock