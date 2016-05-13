May 13 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp

* Received interim order from Ontario Superior Court of Justice with respect to combination of TMIC and TSMIC

* Order authorizes each of TMIC and TSMIC to call and hold special meeting of shareholders to consider arrangement

* Combined entity would be named Timbercreek Financial Corp.

* Timbercreek Financial is targeting an EPS of about $0.72 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months

* Targeted increase in EPS will be primarily achieved through savings in management fees and operational costs

* Timbercreek MIC and Timbercreek Senior MIC provide update on previously announced merger