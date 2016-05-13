BRIEF-Paylocity Q2 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.10
* Paylocity announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
May 13 Sunlink Health Systems Inc :
* Sunlink Health Systems Inc Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $19.98 million
* Span-America Medical Systems Inc- "our outlook for fiscal 2017 remains positive"
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock