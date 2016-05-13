BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial co
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
May 13 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's receives Investment Canada approval and Competition Bureau clearance for its pending acquisition of Rona
* Company expects deal to close on May 20
* Lowe's receives Investment Canada approval and Competition Bureau clearance for its pending acquisition of Rona
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.