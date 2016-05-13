BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Charles Schwab Corp
* Total client assets were a $2.58 trillion as of month-end april, up 1% from april 2015 and up 1% compared to march 2016
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2016 totaled $1.3 billion
* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also $1.29 trillion as of month-end april, up 2% from april 2015
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it proposed a program to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration allowing people from seven predominantly Muslim nations to enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold valid work or student visas and have not committed any crimes.