BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Alta Mesa Holdings Lp
* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to average between 19,000 to 21,000 boe per day
* Continues to evaluate liability management options and may in future engage in negotiations with holders of its senior notes
* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $24.2 million, compared to a net loss of $109.2 million
* During q1, production from several wells was curtailed or shut-in while awaiting connection to midstream infrastructure
* Estimates impact of limitations during q1 was 15% to 20% of company's total production
* Production volumes for q1 of 2016 totaled about 1,670 mboe compared to 1,700 mboe in q1 of 2015
* Anticipates that borrowing base for its credit facility will be reaffirmed at its current level of $300 million
* Alta mesa announces first quarter 2016 financial results and operational update
* Q1 revenue $38 million versus $60.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it proposed a program to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration allowing people from seven predominantly Muslim nations to enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold valid work or student visas and have not committed any crimes.