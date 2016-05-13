BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* Supervisory board has authorized company's management board to declare an interim dividend of $0.85 per share
* New dividend representing a nine percent increase from company's q1 2016 dividend
* Approved a new share repurchase program authorizing company to repurchase up to 10% of company's shares over next 18 months
* Lyondellbasell announces new share repurchase program and increased dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it proposed a program to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration allowing people from seven predominantly Muslim nations to enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold valid work or student visas and have not committed any crimes.