BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Terravest Capital Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* First 2 quarters of fiscal 2016 have been weaker than prior year and we expect this to continue throughout remainder of year
* Qtrly sales $43.4 million versus $41.4 million
* Company's focus for 2016 has been and will continue to be cost cutting and process optimization
* Terravest announces second quarter results for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it proposed a program to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration allowing people from seven predominantly Muslim nations to enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold valid work or student visas and have not committed any crimes.