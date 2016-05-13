May 13 Terravest Capital Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* First 2 quarters of fiscal 2016 have been weaker than prior year and we expect this to continue throughout remainder of year

* Qtrly sales $43.4 million versus $41.4 million

* Company's focus for 2016 has been and will continue to be cost cutting and process optimization

