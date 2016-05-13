May 13 Mylan NV

* Mylan to acquire Renaissance's leading topicals-focused specialty and generics business

* Mylan NV says deal valued at for $950 million

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Mylan's adjusted diluted earnings per share upon closing

* Acquiring business on a cash-free, debt-free basis

* Expects to finance transaction using a combination of cash on hand and available borrowings under existing credit facilities

* Will also pay additional contingent payments of up to $50 million, subject to customary adjustments

* See no impact to leverage ratio of 3.8x debt-to-adjusted EBITDA we anticipated following closing of meda transaction

* Acquisition was accounted for in anticipated capital structure and does not require any additional financing

