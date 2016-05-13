BRIEF-Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
May 13 FCF Capital Inc
* FCF Capital Inc signs purchase agreement to acquire a majority interest in Dominion Lending Centres
* Deal for $74 million
* Deal to acquire a 60 pct majority interest in dominion lending centres group of companies
* Deal consideration to be satisfied by issuance of 71.4 million class a shares at $0.175 per FCF share and a cash payment of $61.5 million
* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded by fcf's cash on hand, net proceeds from previous offering of subscription receipts
* Cash portion of purchase price to also be funded by FCF's $20 million demand loan facility provided by bridging finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.