May 13 Netease Inc :

* Net revenues from online games were RMB6,015.1 million ($932.9 million) for Q1 of 2016, 104.5 pct higher than Q1 of 2015

* Net profit for Q1 of 2016 was RMB2,460.8 billion ($381.6 million),with year over year increase of 94.6 pct

* Net revenues for Q1 of 2016 were RM7,915.4 million ($1,227.6 million), up 116.3 pct compare to Q1 of 2015

* Q1 revenue $1.228 billion