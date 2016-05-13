BRIEF-SkyWest Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* SkyWest, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 13 Netease Inc :
* Net revenues from online games were RMB6,015.1 million ($932.9 million) for Q1 of 2016, 104.5 pct higher than Q1 of 2015
* Net profit for Q1 of 2016 was RMB2,460.8 billion ($381.6 million),with year over year increase of 94.6 pct
* Net revenues for Q1 of 2016 were RM7,915.4 million ($1,227.6 million), up 116.3 pct compare to Q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenue $1.228 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal first quarter results
* Open Text reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results