May 13 Asher Resources Corp

* Net proceeds of offering will be used by resulting issuer to further business of drone following completion of rto

* Increasing offering to up to 19.6 million subscription receipts of company at a price of $0.14 per subscription receipt

* Asher announces $2.5 million subscription receipt private placement offering increased to $2.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)