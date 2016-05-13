BRIEF-Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
May 13 Golden Band Resources Inc:
* Obtained order granting approval to extend stay of proceedings for further 45 days, undertake sales, investment solicitation process
* Has engaged Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc. To act as sales agent in connection with SISP
* Also entered into a $1,185,000.00 (CAD) debtor-in-possession term sheet with camce holding inc
* Golden Band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.