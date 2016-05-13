May 13 Golden Band Resources Inc:

* Obtained order granting approval to extend stay of proceedings for further 45 days, undertake sales, investment solicitation process

* Has engaged Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc. To act as sales agent in connection with SISP

* Also entered into a $1,185,000.00 (CAD) debtor-in-possession term sheet with camce holding inc

* Golden Band announces court order obtained in regard to debt restructuring efforts