US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
May 14 MBAC Fertilizer Corp :
* Will not be in a position to file its interim consolidated financial statements for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Says expects a cease trade order will be issued by canadian securities regulators under provisions of national policy
* Currently working diligently to complete q1 filing and expects to be able to have q1 filing filed on or about june 10, 2016
* Can be no assurance that a listing on TSXV, or another exchange, will be obtained before mbac is delisted from TSX or at all
* Says scheduled delisting of common shares and warrants of company has been extended to June 10, 2016
* Extension intended to allow co additional time to complete transition of listing of its common shares to TSX venture exchange
* MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters and recapitalization transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
* Expressed goal at investor day to achieve organic growth rate on AUM of one to three percent over next three to four years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kZ93kj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Debentures pay 12% annual interest with semi-annual payments and will mature on June 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: