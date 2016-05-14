US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
May 13 Williams Companies Inc
* Williams files lawsuit seeking to prevent ETE from avoiding its obligations under merger agreement
* Says board has not changed its recommendation "for" merger agreement executed on september 28, 2015
* Lawsuit asks court to prohibit ETE from relying on any failure to close deal by current "outside date" of june 28, 2016
* Co alleges ETE has breached merger agreement through pattern of delay,obstruction designed to allow ete to avoid its contractual commitments
* Board unanimously committed to enforcing COs' rights under agreement entered on September 28, to delivering benefits of agreement to COs' stockholders
* Litigation against ETE in Delaware court of chancery seeks to unwind private offering of series a convertible preferred units
* Says Delaware court of chancery has granted Williams' motion to expedite litigation
* Says committed to mailing proxy statement, holding stockholder vote and closing transaction as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Expressed goal at investor day to achieve organic growth rate on AUM of one to three percent over next three to four years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kZ93kj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Debentures pay 12% annual interest with semi-annual payments and will mature on June 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: