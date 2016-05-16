May 16 Ithaca Energy Inc

* On track for first production from stella field in september 2016

* Production in q2 of 2016 is expected to remain in line with 2016 full year guidance

* Planned capital expenditure in 2016 remains unchanged at $50 million

* Beyond 2016, forecast average underlying capital expenditure of $10-25 million per annum on its producing asset portfolio

* Ithaca energy inc. First quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04