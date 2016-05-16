May 16 Memorial Resource Development Corp
* Range Resources Corporation announces merger with Memorial
Resource Development Corp
* Deal for $4.4 billion
* MRD shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of range common
stock for each share of mrd common stock held
* Deal valuation includes assumption of MRD's net debt,
which was $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2016
* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously
approved terms of agreement
* Says MRD will have right to nominate an independent
director from mrd to a seat on range's board
* Following transaction, shareholders of MRD are expected to
own approximately 31% of outstanding shares of range
* Based on range closing price on May 13, 2016, transaction
has an implied value to MRD shareholders of $15.75 per share
* MRD will have right to nominate an independent director
from MRD to a seat on Range's board
* Range to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock
of MRD in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.4 billion
* Range resources CEO says, "transaction is also accretive
to our cash flow"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)