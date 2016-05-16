BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 DHX Media Ltd
* DHX Media announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 revenue fell 2 percent to c$84.1 million
* Management reconfirms its outlook for fiscal 2016
* DHX Media Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* DHX Media Ltd qtrly normalized EPS $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.11, revenue view c$83.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view c$0.37, revenue view c$305.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017