May 16 Nanosphere Inc
* Luminex Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire
Nanosphere, Inc.
* Deal for $1.35 per share in an all cash transaction valued
at approximately $58 million
* Luminex will also pay or cause Nanosphere to pay off about
$25 million in Nanosphere indebtedness outstanding as of March
31, 2016
* Perella Weinberg partners is exclusive financial advisor
to Luminex; Jefferies is exclusive financial advisor to
Nanosphere
