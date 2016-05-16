May 16 Leju Holdings Ltd

* Leju reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per diluted ads $0.08

* Company maintains its fiscal 2016 total revenue guidance of approximately $660 million to $690 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $668.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $107.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $113 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.1 million

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S